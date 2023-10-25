NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Police Department is hoping to bring Shot Spotter, a program that gives law enforcement real-time information about gun discharges, to the city. They say it will make the community safer.

New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher presented the subject at Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting. The program would cover one square mile radius, including the Duffyfield Community, Trent Court and Craven Terrace.

Gallagher said that oftentimes when a crime is committed, no 911 call is made. He added that having Shot Spotter would cut down on the time between a crime happening and someone calling dispatch.

“It could be two, five, ten minutes later. That response time is not what I would call optimal. Shot Spotter would give us that optimal chance of intervening, creating a safer community.” said Gallagher.

The next steps include holding a community input meeting, which the department hopes to have sometime in November.