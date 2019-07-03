New Bern police respond to social media concerning possible “serial rapist”

On Tuesday, the New Bern Police Department became aware of a social media post concerning a possible “serial rapist” targeting victims in the downtown community by spiking their drinks.

Police encourage anyone who has been victimized or anyone with evidence of a sexual assault to please come forward and file a report.

According to police, they do not have any information to substantiate a series of sexual assaults.

The department offers some safety tips to prevent becoming a victim:

Keep an eye on your drink at all times; cover it with your hand if necessary

If someone offers to buy you a drink, watch the drink being made and get it from the server yourself

If you get up to move or use the restroom, take your drink with you

Utilize the buddy system where a friend you trust is looking out for you and you are looking out for them

See something, say something. If you see something suspicious, speak up and say something.

If you suddenly feel sick, lightheaded, nauseous, dizzy or otherwise strange, seek help immediately

You can report any suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 633-5141.