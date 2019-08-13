New Bern Public Safty Ceremony

Today dozens of family and friends came out to support members of the New Bern Police Department and Fire-Rescue Department. Members were recognized at Tryon Palace… Not only for their service… But for their commitment to the New Bern area.

“It’s Special any time you can that you can get together to celebrate positive things that happen in either of the agencies. What’s significant about how we do it here is that the police and fire come together to do these type of events. So many communities police and fire don’t get to enjoy such a positive relationship.” said Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. New Bern Chief of Police

There was a pinning ceremony and a color guard to start the ceremony. New members of the agencies were sworn in as an apart of the program. Department promotions were also announced and celebrated during the ceremony.