New Bern residents fill sandbags at different locations

Residents in New Bern are making sure they’re ready for any impact from Hurricane Dorian.

Many people want to prepare more than they did last year with Hurricane Florence.

New Bern residents have the opportunity to collect bags of sand at three sites available to the public.

The sand is available on a first-come-first-serve basis and residents must bring their own shovel.

Devin Magee is a New Bern resident, and he doesn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Dorian.

“We’re filling up sandbags just to protect our homes from the water damage hopefully we don’t get a big surge like last year,” he says.

The three sand bag locations are at the West New Bern Rec Center, Stanley White Rec Center parking lot and the empty lot at Craven and South Front Street.

