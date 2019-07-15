New Bern seeks volunteers to help build ‘Kidsville 2.0’ playground

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)



This week in New Bern, city officials are asking for people to volunteer their time and tools to help build a new playground for children in the community.



The City of New Bern Parks and Recreation Department said construction will begin Monday on the “Kidsville 2.0” Playground, located at Seth West Parrott Park, located at 1225 Pinetree Drive, beside the West New Bern Recreation Center.

On its Facebook page, the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation Department said it’s looking for any volunteers – even people with no experience building things – to work in four-hour shifts to help build the playground.



Volunteers are needed from Tuesday, July 16 to Sunday, July 21, for each of these daily shifts: 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon; 12:30 PM to 5:00 PM; and 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

City officials also ask people to donate or loan tools to the project, including Compound Miter saws, Tables saws, Circular saws, Cordless drills with extra batteries, impact drivers with extra batteries, saw horses, speed squares, tape measures, levels, hammers, safety glasses, and other equipment.



To volunteer your time or tools, or for additional information, call Jennifer Games at 252-639-2901, or email her at Gamesj@newbernnc.gov.