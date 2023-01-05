NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A new year brings the perfect time to set new goals, and the City of New Bern is doing just that.

“This year, you’re actually going to see progress, you’re going to see something tangible, where we’re turning dirt and building things,” said Bob Brinson, City of New Bern Mayor Pro Tem and Board of Aldermen member.

For New Bern, 2022 was a period of change.

“2022 was a great year for the City of New Bern, we saw a lot of transition as well. We have a brand new governing board and we look forward to working with them over the next several years,” said City Manager Foster Hughes.

City officials said New Bern was getting bigger, with festivals and events seeing major turnout.

“MumFest actually saw one of the biggest crowds in years. Our Berry Merry Christmas, haven’t seen the numbers for those, but there were crowds. Our tree lighting ceremony that we had had the biggest crowd that anybody had ever seen around here,” said Brinson.

Like most cities, New Bern faced challenges in 2022.

“Coming out of Florence, coming out of Covid, we’re still recovering from some of those,” said Brinson.

A big challenge for New Bern came from the U.S. census which pushed back elections for the Board of Aldermen. In turn, this pushed back the date the Board of Aldermen could start work.

“This board is coming in with a sense of urgency because we’ve only got three years to get things done that we want to do, and we’re very much future focused,” Brinson said.

For Historic New Bern, 2023 will see some exciting projects.

“One of the big things we’re going to be working on is a strategic plan. That strategic plan is really going to take this governing board through the next three years on goals and objectives that they would like to accomplish,” Hughes said.

But also, some firsts.

“I’m hopefully going to see breaking ground on Stanley White Recreation Center, some of our infrastructure projects, actually making progress on our resiliency plans, the first time we’ve ever had a resiliency plan,” said Brinson.