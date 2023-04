Coffee beans that are used to make coffee are actually seeds.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new coffee shop has come to town.

Awaken Coffee is having it’s grand opening on Saturday, April 29th, at 9am. A ribbon cutting will be held in celebration of the event. The coffee shop will close at 3pm.

Employing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to promote their skills, confidence, and dignity is Awaken Coffee’s Mission Statement.

Their location in 101 W. 14th Street.