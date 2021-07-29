New contract will replace Harkers Island bridges

HARKERS ISLAND – A recently awarded contract will replace two bridges that connect the town of Straits on the mainland to Harkers Island.
Work to replace both bridges, including the Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge, can begin in late summer, around the Labor Day holiday.
The bridges are more than 50 years old and are due to be replaced. With the new bridges, capacity will be improved and there will also be better access to and from the island in emergencies and hurricane evacuations.
The contractor is expected to complete work and shift traffic to the new structures in the fall of 2025. Get more information about construction on the NCDOT project webpage.
The contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc. for nearly $60 million.
