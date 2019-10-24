New crosswalk signal installed to improve safety at Onslow County school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation is working with Onslow County officials to improve safety by installing a crosswalk signal at a busy student crossing near a high school.

The signal was installed on Henderson Drive near Jacksonville High School and will be operating on Thursday.

It’s located over the roadway and consists of six light intervals that will help pedestrians at the marked crosswalk cross the road safely when traffic is stopped.

Earlier this year, N.C. Department of Transportation, along with the city of Jacksonville, police and school officials, looked at ways to improve the area after a student crossing Henderson Drive was hit by a car.

After a detailed study, NCDOT traffic engineers determined the crosswalk signal would be the best solution.

NCDOT was able to finish the project a month earlier than anticipated.