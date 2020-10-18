New East Carolina University grant tackles environmental change and pollution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A research team at East Carolina University has been awarded almost $1.5 million dollars in grant money from the National Science Foundation.

The Watershed Resiliency Grant aims to understand the future of pollution in Eastern N.C. with a better solution in fixing the problems we face.

The funds support science and economic policy by tackling environmental issues for farmers and rural communities. Soil sample experiments in labs and via in person interviews, and farmer surveys will also be conducted.

The study’s goal is to find out how changes in the environment are modifying nutrient pollution in the Tar-Pamlico River. This will also look at local, state, and federal policies for managing water quality now and in the future.

The study is lead by Associate Professor of Biology Ariane Peralta, including ECU biology, anthropology, coastal studies, engineering, and economics faculty.

Research is expected to kick off next March, running through 2025.