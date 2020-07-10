New foundation looks to support minority youth in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Greensboro man and his siblings are giving back to their home of Lenoir County by offering support to its minority youth.

The Jones Family started The Rope to Hope Foundation. Its name is inspired by Muhammad Ali’s famed “Rope-A-Dope” boxing move. One member of the family says it reflects using the things life throw at you as momentum to strike back and make positive changes.

“I really feel like the sky is the limit. We just want to make sure that the youth understand the amount of opportunities that are truly out there for them and we just want to make sure that we creatively use the foundation to bring those all to the forefront for them,” said Jonathan Jones, Founder, The Rope to Hope Foundation

Foundation leaders tell me they want to lift-up and support minority youth in man different ways:

Scholarship

The arts

Community Engagement

Jonathan Jones started the foundation. Jones plans to use his college’s motto for his group, making sure young people have access to everything they need for success.

“At Winston-Salem State, our motto is ‘Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve’ I wanted to take that and feed that into the foundation and create that cycle of getting an education, the resources you need then pouring those back into your community,” said Jones

Foundation leaders state that they are looking for the committee’s input to help pinpoint the exact needs of the Lenoir County youth. You can reach them via email: ropetohopefoundation@gmail.com

Jones tells 9 On Your Side that the foundations main initiative for its first year is to create a scholarship for college-bound minority students