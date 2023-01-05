TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it.

When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town.

Some residents are confused about why there’s a brand-new stop sign at an intersection that they believe doesn’t need one. Some even started a Facebook group and a petition to get it taken down.

“There’s a lot of traffic on 117 between Wallace and Rose Hill, to stop it all of a sudden, and without any reason. It’s a lot of high volume of traffic, this is going to create a problem,” said Fire Chief at Teachey Fire Department, Richard Williams.

Some feel they need to place a stop sign or stop light just 500 yards up the road instead.

“They should do it one intersection down at high school. That would be more protection for the high school kids when they get out of school,” said Williams.

When it comes to possibly adding something to the intersection near the school, NCDOT told 9OYS they are reviewing that location too.

But for now, the signs are up at 117 and Bay Road. NCDOT adds the intersection was identified to benefit from the addition of an all-way stop.

“We looked at 10 years of history, and that was in 10 years [there were] 21 crashes, about two a year. And in the past year, there’s only been one crash,” said the Cape Fear Regional Traffic Engineer for NCDOT, Coke Gray. “There’s like a 70-77% reduction in fatal and injury crashes when these are installed.”