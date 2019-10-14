New grant project aims to help migrant and seasonal farm workers access health care information

Farm work is an important part of North Carolina’s economy.

According to Students Action with Farmworkers, North Carolina ranks sixth in the nation in the number of migrant farm workers.

ECU is teaming up with other organizations to improve health care access and provide resources to these farm workers across the state.

A health disparities grant from the National Institute’s of Health National Library of Medicine is going to aide these efforts.

ECU Associate Professor Joseph Lee sees this as a partnership between SAF in Durham, N.C. State’s Extension Toxicology Program and ECU’s Department of Health Education and Promotion.

“Each of us is doing a different part of this grant and in total we hope to make the available health education materials for farm workers better and more accessible. We hope to make there be more availability to internet access in labor camps,” Professor Lee says.

Some materials that will be used to relay this information are comic books and videos to help convey the story of why health behavior is important for farm workers.

Farm workers face very unique health care challenges, working in the fields all day in extreme heat also while working with pesticides and dangerous equipment.

This project will help spread awareness and also connect students with the farming community.

Joanna Welborn is SAF’s Communications Arts Director and she explains, “learning about issues that farm workers face and being able to help with outreach and just to take this back to their campuses and communities and really raise awareness of the unique conditions farm workers face. So we think with this new project again connecting all these resources together.”

If anyone is interested in getting involved with this project, they can go to SAF’s website to access their internship application.

The paid internship will connect students with farm worker agencies throughout the state to do health outreach with farm workers.

You can click here to access SAF’s Into the Fields Internship application.

