New judges appointed to two East N.C. District Courts

BRUNSWICK, NC (WBTW) - A fire department assistant chief in North Carolina has been arrested on 64 counts of financial fraud-related offenses.

Brunswick Fire Department Assistant Chief and Treasurer David Heath Porter, 31, of Whiteville, was arrested on Monday by investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the CCSO. Porter is charged with 32 counts of embezzlement and 32 counts of obtaining property by false pretense.