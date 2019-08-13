RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Gov. Cooper appointed new N.C. District Court judges for N.C. Districts 4 and 7 on Tuesday.
Christopher J. Welch, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable William “Mac” Cameron in Judicial District 4 which consists of Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Welch is currently a partner at Welch and Avery and a Board Certified Specialist in State Criminal Law. He previously served as Assistant District Attorney in Onslow and Duplin counties. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Trinity College and his Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law.
Joseph Edgar Brown III, of Wilson, North Carolina, will fill the seat in District 7 left vacant by the passing of the Honorable John Jay Covolo. District 7 serves Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties. Brown is currently a partner at Sallenger & Brown, LLP and has over 28 years of private practice. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.
New judges appointed to two East N.C. District Courts
