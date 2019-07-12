New law allows citizens to remove political yards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A new law will allow private citizens to begin removing and disposing political yard signs from a public right-of-way 40 days after an election.

According to a press release, currently, it is a Class 3 misdemeanor violation for a person to unlawfully remove a political yard sign from a public right-of-way in North Carolina.

“Political yard signs can become a safety hazard, create a nuisance, and distract from the cleanliness of our roads,” said North Carolina Senator Don Davis (D-Pitt, Greene). Once the election is over, we must make sure they are removed.”

Often campaign workers, supporters, and political party volunteers place yard signs out and about communities in support of a preferred candidate but do not always remove them.

Over time, they can begin to dangle and grass can grow over them creating public safety hazards.

Then the challenge becomes removing them.

“Individuals are often hesitant to remove political yard signs because of the fear of a penalty. Under the new law, anyone can remove a yard sign 40 days after the election without any penalty,” Davis said.

The new law still allows political campaigns up to 40 days to collect their yard signs.

Afterward, any citizen will soon be able to remove and dispose of the political yard sign.

North Carolina Senator Don Davis (D-Pitt, Greene), was the primary sponsor of S.B. 220, Removal of Political Signs by Citizens.

The new law will also allow candidates 36 hours to place political yard signs at polling sites before the polls open and 36 hours to collect them after the polls close.

The new law is due to take effect on December 1, 2019.