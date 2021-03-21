New medical facility to be built over unmarked graves of Revolutionary War soldiers in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A historic vacant site in Greensboro sparked debate among city leaders about what to do with it.

The roughly 3.6-acre lot on Ballinger Road sits right off the crossroads of Fleming and New Garden.

There are 12 soldiers from the Revolutionary War buried at the site but no one knows where the exact spots are. This week city leaders approved a zoning request for a two-story medical facility to be built on the land, but not everyone was on board.

More than 200 years of history sits untouched at 5908 Ballinger Road. The property was owned by Quakers for centuries and is the site of the Battle of New Garden in 1781.

“I really think we’re missing out on a golden opportunity,” historian Max Carter said.

Carter spoke in front of the city council Tuesday asking the council to vote against rezoning the property and paving over the unmarked graves of soldiers who died in battle.

“We’ve lost so much history in this area. The New Garden/Guilford College community was named a heritage community by the City of Greensboro a few years ago because of all the history,” Carter said.

When councilmembers learned about the graves, they were conflicted.

“I’m a little disturbed by this. I hate to say it but I am,” Councilmember Sharon Hightower said.

Councilmember Yvonne Johnson suggested the site get some form of acknowledgement.

“Whatever can be done to mark the historical significance,” Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

Council ultimately decided to go ahead with the rezoning, with all but Councilmember Michelle Kennedy giving the green light.

“For me personally, I have a kid who for much of her education has gone wandering in the Guilford woods and getting that Quaker education and those really critical pieces of that history in that area,” Kennedy said.

Instead, a historical marker will be placed to remember those who lost their lives. But to Carter, a marker doesn’t have the same impact.

“This place is rich with tourism potential around history. Look what Williamsburg does, look what Old Salem does. Incorporating that into the New Garden community, there’s more significant national and international history than those two places combined,” Carter said.