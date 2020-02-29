New N Carolina DOT, information tech secretaries sworn in

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The shuffling of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s original Cabinet became official on Friday with changes at the transportation and information technology departments.

Eric Boyette, the new Department of Transportation secretary and Tracy Doaks, secretary of the information technology department, were sworn in to their posts by Court of Appeals Judge Reuben Young in a private ceremony, Cooper’s office said.

Doaks, most recently the chief deputy state chief information officer, suceeded Boyette as secretary at the state IT office.

At DOT, Boyette succeeded Jim Trogdon, who retired from state government. Boyette previously worked in DOT as inspector general and the Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner before going over to information technology in 2015.

Cooper announced the changes earlier this month. The other eight members of Cooper’s Cabinet from 2017 are still in their original jobs.