New pharmacy opens in Uptown Greenville

Uptown Greenville has welcomed over 40 new businesses in the last 7 years, including the Globe Pharmacy on Evans Street.

The Globe Pharmacy opened its doors on Monday.

You can find just about anything inside, from prescriptions to greeting cards.

Owner Paige Hamilton said after her daughter’s experience at ECU not having a convenient pharmacy, she knew it was a good time to bring one to Greenville.

Uptown leaders say its location will be helpful not only for residents, but for anyone visiting or working in the area.

“This is a great place for people that have a daytime presence in the uptown district to find some convenience in the globe pharmacy by picking up their prescriptions by getting some of their household needs taken care of,” said Bianca Shoneman, CEO of Uptown Greenville.

The business was named to honor Globe Hardware which was a well-known business in Greenville that served the community for years.

“It was a place to gather, it was a place to get resources, provided creative outlets for your family to do things on the weekend. I think it’s good look in to not only our past, but how our future looks,” said Shoneman.

with the recent spike in the residential population of 500 percent in uptown, Shoneman thinks the return of a pharmacy means good things to come for local businesses.