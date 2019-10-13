New playground looks to engage community

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

It’s all fun and games in Maysville as the town celebrates and re-dedicates some brand new playground equipment in Frost Park.

A grant is making the equipment possible for children in Maysville.

It comes from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association and other partners.

The playground offers a community space for families and kids to be active together.

So far, the crowd favorite is the old fashioned merry go round.

The re-dedication is part of a long-term plan to revitalize the park.

The playground follows a splash pad installation last year.

Officials say that while this is a long process, it’s worth it.

“Hopefully it will change the culture of kids sitting inside and playing video games, and they have somewhere nice to play,” said Schumata Brown, Town Manager.

The next phase of the plan will include adding a larger pavilion for guests and a stage for performances.