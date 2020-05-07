New portal opens to file claims for COVID-19 testing, treatment of uninsured patients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Health care providers and hospitals can use a new portal to request reimbursement for claims associated with COVID-19 testing and treatment of uninsured patients retroactive to February 4.

The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal was launched by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support health care providers in delivering COVID-19 diagnostic testing and treatment at no cost to patients. It can be accessed at COVIDUninsuredClaim.linkhealth.com.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) established a $1 billion fund to pay for testing for people without insurance.

Additional funding for treatment was provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.



Health care providers must deliver COVID-19 related services at no cost to be eligible to request reimbursement from the provider relief fund made available by the CARES Act.

Providers must register to use the COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal, and reimbursement requests will be accepted beginning May 6. More information and training videos are available in the portal.



Additionally, to help North Carolina providers navigate the financial opportunities related to COVID-19, NC Medicaid has prepared a list of all federal funding available.

Key Federal Funding Available for Health Care Providers and Hospitals to Address COVID-19 is available on the NC Medicaid website and will be updated as new or updated funding opportunities are announced.

For more information about the HRSA Uninsured Program Portal or COVID-19 resources and information, visit:

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund at hhs.gov/providerrelief.

HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program at COVIDUninsuredClaim.HRSA.gov.



