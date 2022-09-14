GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new art installation will honor the LGBTQ+ community in Greenville.

Emerge Gallery has announced the creation and installation of a new work of art that will honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The new installation will be located at the former site of the Paddock Club, an establishment founded as a country and western nightclub and then changed to serve as Eastern North Carolina’s longest-running LGBTQ+ club, operating from 1973 until 2003.

The staircase that was an important part of the building will be part of the new installation.

A design by North Carolina artist Jessica Brasher was selected. This design uses the steel staircase for showcasing the rainbow. The colors included are Red(representing Life), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony (indigo), and spirit (violet).

The Greenville City Council has approved the design and site plan. The installation is a $55,000 project supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Jesse R. Peel, and other private donors.

A fundraiser campaign has been launched and you can donate by clicking here.