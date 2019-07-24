New Public Safety Facility at Martin County Community College

Martin Community College has broken ground on its new public safety training facility.

The four-story building will help train public safety personnel from various agencies including fire, EMS, and law enforcement.

It’s a modern training facility with state of art training props.

Martin Community College offers all public safety training certification programs.

“One of the things were going to do when this building is complete is offer a fire training academy so this will be for people with no fire training experience and would like to go move towards a career in the fire service we will run a full fire cadet program they’ll come in with no experience it’ll take four months finish the program,” said Larry Johnson, Fire-Rescue training coordinator at MCC.

The project cost $800,000 and was funded through bond money.

The project is scheduled to be completed on October 4.

Johnson says they hope to start training mid-October.