New ridesharing law hopes to increase rider safety

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) As of Monday, a new ridesharing law is officially in effect.

Lawmakers are hoping it will improve rider safety after a University of South Carolina student was murdered by someone impersonating an Uber driver.

The law requires drivers to display their license plate number on the front of their car.

It also creates a new criminal penalty for impersonating a rideshare driver and requires drivers to have an illuminated sign in their cars by July of next year.

WNCT talked to some East Carolina University students who said they use rideshare apps at least three times every week.

They also said this law gives them peace of mind.

“It’s really easy to impersonate an Uber…to just pick up a person and do horrible things. So, I wish there was a little more safety,” said Aaron Haislip, a sophomore at ECU.

“I feel like [the law] would be a really good thing because you could know which one is an Uber, and which one is not and it would also help differentiate between people who are just trying to pick up random students who ordered an Uber,” said Haislip.

Lawmakers are telling people that even with these new safety measures, it’s still up to riders to remain vigilant by asking the driver their name and checking the make and model of the vehicle to be sure they’re getting in the correct car.