WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Washington is hoping to attract visitors by adding to a system of wayfaring signs across the city.

The signs help pedestrians identify directions, landmarks, and entry ways. The project has been in the works since 2018, with multiple phases adding helpful ways for people to get around.

City Manager Jonathan Russell says what started off as something small is now a way of branding the city as a welcoming place.