New treatment program helps those struggling with drug abuse

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County has a new court program to help offenders with substance abuse problems. It’s called Recovery Court.

It’s a 15-month recovery program serving up to 30 offenders at a time.

They will go through intense treatment and counseling including home visits, curfews, drug tests and regular meetings with probation officers.

District 2 Judge Regina Parker has worked on bringing this program to the area for more than a year.

This program will be the largest in the state serving Beaufort, Martin, Washington, Hyde, and Tyrrell counties.

Beaufort County has a higher rate than the state for outpatient opioid pills prescribed per resident– and a higher overdose rate compared to the state average.

Many health officials along with local judges believe it’s time for a program like this.