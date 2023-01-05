PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – After President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August, legislation that took effect on Jan. 1 will cause insulin users to see a change.

Angie Watson who is the Diabetes Program Coordinator at the Pitt County Health Department, said before legislation went into effect, for those on Medicare when they have to meet the deductible at the beginning of the year, they would have to cover all of the insulin costs before the deductible could be met.

“In which case, a lot of our newer insulins are in the range of $400 to $500 a month. So, they would first have to meet that, pay that out of pocket before they were on the reduced copay amount. So that’s huge,” said Watson.

Health officials said more than 7-million people in the U.S. depend on insulin, including the 25 percent in Pitt County who are living with diabetes permanently.

“The prevalence is about one in 10. In here in Pitt County, over the age of 65, though, that prevalence rate increases to one in four. So older adults are much more affected by diabetes,” said Watson.

Not all Americans will see a lower price for insulin though, just Medicare beneficiaries. The original bill included a price cap for those with private insurance, but 60 votes were needed in the Senate for that to pass. Only 57 senators voted for it while 43 voted against it, causing private insurances to be stripped from the bill.

“That’s the downside is there’s a lot of people out there living with diabetes, who do not fall, you know, under the category of Medicare,” said Watson.

Watson added the bill is still a huge victory and a step forward in combating the high prices of insulin, especially those who depend on it for their lifetime, and hopes it will spread to other insurances as well.