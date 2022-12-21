CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating after a newborn baby was reportedly killed by a dog.

Nathan Smith, the Benton County prosecuting attorney, says his office was notified by the Cave Springs Police that they were investigating the death of a 4-day-old baby girl.

Cave Springs Police Lt. Keith Lawson said that the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Springdale and then flown to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, but later died from her injuries.

“Based on the statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined that the fatal injuries were inflicted on the child by the family dog,” he explained.

The dog has been euthanized. Authorities couldn’t immediately provide Nexstar’s KNWA with the dog’s breed, or any additional details about the incident.

Smith added that the investigation is ongoing, but he does not anticipate that it will end with any criminal charges being filed. The name of the family involved has not been released.

Cave Springs is roughly 200 miles northwest of Little Rock.