Newly elected Congressman Greg Murphy to visit Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rep. Greg Murphy is scheduled to visit Onslow County Government on Tuesday.

The newly elected U.S. Congressman who won the Special Election for District 3 on September 10, officially took office September 17.

He is scheduled to visit Onslow County Government staff and departments Tuesday afternoon, and then hold a town-hall-style meeting with constituents.

The meeting will be held at the Biagio’s Italian Coffee & Espresso Bar at 622 Court Street #100 in Jacksonville from 3 PM -4:30 PM.