CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newport man on December 18, for distributing narcotics.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department engaged in a joint investigation to seek out the person supplying Carteret County heroin. After many controlled buys, Chance Malik Zephir was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin and Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver.

Zephir, who is 26 years old, was taken to the Carteret County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled for his first court appearance this week.