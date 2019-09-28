Newton says he will be patient in recovering from foot injury, needs ‘time away from the game’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said he needs “time away from the game” for his foot injury to heal.

Newton, after recuperating from surgery on his right shoulder that prematurely ended his 2018 season, injured his left foot in Carolina’s third preseason game against New England.

In a video posted to his YouTube account Friday — in which he was shown smoking a cigar and drinking a glass of wine — Newton said he hid the extent of the sprain to his ankle. Still, he quarterbacked the Panthers to a pair of one-possession losses to open the season.

Newton detailed how the injury affects the mechanics of the way he plays the quarterback position.

“It humbles you. I really honestly feel like I am being humbled right now,” he said. “I do trust my teammates. I do trust my training staff. I do trust my coaching staff.

“If I’m able to get the time off for me to heal and get back to 100 percent, then I have no doubt in my mind that everything we want as a team can still be accomplished.”

Second-string signal-caller Kyle Allen threw four touchdowns in Carolina’s 38-20 win in Arizona. He will start at quarterback Sunday in Houston.