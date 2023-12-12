RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s go to the beach-each…. or maybe Raleigh instead. The “Queen of Rap” and highest-selling female rapper of all time has announced her appearance at J. Cole’s upcoming Dreamville Festival. This comes before the festival made its official lineup announcement.

Dreamville is scheduled for April 6 and 7, 2024. Tickets are already on sale but performers for the festival have yet to be announced. The full lineup is expected to be revealed in early 2024.

Nicki Minaj announced her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on Monday. Minaj uploaded a tour poster to Twitter and her website.

The ‘Barbz’ will hit the road from March through June with more dates expected to be announced at a later time. Included in that tour announcement was an April 7 date in Dreamville, NC.

A hint to Minaj’s appearance at the festival may have been dropped last week. The Dreamville Festival Facebook page posted a photo of J. Cole and Minaj. The post was a promo for Minaj’s feature on J. Cole’s “Let Me Calm Down”, another collaboration between the two artists.

Tickets for Dreamville start at $299 for general admission access. Those wishing to purchase higher level tickets must join a waitlist.

Festival promoters report that 100,000 people attended 2023’s two-day event. They said sellout crowds included concertgoers from all 50 states and a record 23 countries.

Aside from Raleigh, the Pink Friday 2 World Tour is scheduled to make a stop in Charlotte on March 26.