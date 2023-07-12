GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 contender for the Republican nomination for president Nikki Haley will be in Greenville next week.

Haley will be at Zen in Greenville, 924 S. Main Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Admission for Haley’s event is free, but a ticket is required. Tickets can be reserved online at Evenbrite.

The event will be the second visit to the Upstate by the Republican candidate in recent months.

In May, she held a campaign rally in Greer, where she spoke on abortion, immigration, and foreign policy, all hot button issues for conservative voters.

Haley is one of several candidates in a crowded Republican primary.

According to polling website 538, she trails the frontrunner for the 2024 primary race, former president Donald Trump, and his closest political rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

She still has more than six months to prepare for the 2024 Republican primaries, where her home of South Carolina will be among the first to vote.