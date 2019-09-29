No. 1 Clemson stops 2-point conversion, beats North Carolina

North Carolina’s Beau Corrales (15) runs for a touchdown behind the block of Ed Montilus (63) while Clemson’s Nyles Pinckney (44) looks on during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The ball sat on the 3-yard line, forcing top-ranked Clemson into the most unexpected of positions.

Get a stop, or lose the lead late against heavy underdog North Carolina — and maybe the game along with its spot as the front-runner for the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers did it, stuffing the Tar Heels’ 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 left to hold on for a 21-20 victory — narrowly avoiding an upset that would’ve shaken the national landscape in college football.

“It came down to one play, that’s what happens a lot of times,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We made the play we had to make to win the game.”

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had trouble all day in trying to earn a program-record 20th straight win. They didn’t go ahead for good until Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left, then came up with the stop after the Tar Heels went for the lead instead of a tie after Javonte Williams’ short scoring run.

The Tigers strung out Sam Howell’s option run to the right, with Xavier Thomas, James Skalski and Nolan Turner combining to bring down Howell as he turned toward the goal line.

Howell tried to pitch the ball back to Dazz Newsome as he was going down, but Newsome had nowhere to go near the sideline and was pushed out of bounds to put the Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1) short and effectively clinch the win for Clemson — though it was far tougher than expected for the 27-point road favorite on what Swinney called “a tough day at the office, no doubt.”

“I’d probably say they probably outplayed us,” Swinney said. “We made a lot of mistakes, a lot of critical, critical errors at critical times. But when we had to make a play, we made it. That’s what winners do.”

The Tar Heels certainly gave themselves a shot, jumping on Clemson with a game-opening TD drive for a 7-0 lead — the Tigers largest deficit of the season — and holding the Tigers to a season-low 331 total yards.

It was Clemson’s lowest point total of its 20-game winning streak, which includes last year’s 15-0 run to a fourth straight ACC title and second national championship in three seasons.

Yet the Tar Heels fell to 0-11 against No. 1-ranked teams in The Associated Press college football poll.