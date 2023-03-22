FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – No. 18 Campbell made a pair of early runs stand Wednesday night, picking up a 2-1 victory over No. 10 East Carolina at Segra Stadium.



The Pirates (16-5) outhit the Camels (16-3) by a 6-5 margin, but left 11 runners on base.



Hunter Loyd (2-1) collected the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless frames with four walks and five strikeouts. Aaron Rund notched his second save of the campaign, limiting ECU to one run on three hits while striking out four hitters. Zach Root (2-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 frames.



Jacob Jenkins-Cowart ended up pacing the Pirate offense with a pair of hits while Ryan McCrystal drove in East Carolina’s lone run. A total of five Campbell players finished with a hit as Trenton Harris clubbed a solo home run that represented the winning tally.



Luke Nowak belted a leadoff triple in the top of the first while Josh Moylan drew a walk and Ryley Johnson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. However, Loyd escaped the jam with an inning-ending strikeout. Jarrod Belbin and Drake Pierson began the home half of the first frame with a pair of hits, landing in scoring position, before Tyler Halstead grounded out and allowed Belbin to cross home. Alec Makarewicz turned an unassisted double play to limit the damage.



Harris extended the Camel lead to 2-0 in the third with his one-out solo shot to left field. That would be it for the scoring until the eighth when Jenkins-Cowart doubled down the left field line before eventually scoring on a McCrystal single through the right side to cut the deficit back to one. ECU had the tying run at second in the top of the ninth in the form of Nowak, but Rund came up with a strikeout to end the contest.



Up Next: East Carolina welcomes George Mason to Greenville this weekend for a non-conference series.