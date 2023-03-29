CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — This is no bull: On one road in Chapel Hill, it may have been hard to “steer.”

And for good reason: Chapel Hill Transit says a cow blocked Old Fayetteville Road on Wednesday.

It led to traffic delays — and a pun-filled tweet from the organization’s social media account that milked the occasion for all it was worth.

The tweet saying it was aware of the cow in the middle of the road came at 12:53 p.m.

“Your bus may not be moooving on time, but we suggest you take your beef up with the cow,” the tweet said.

Chapel Hill Transit said they were “udderly” sorry for any delays.

And the organization kept tweeting until the cow came home — literally. That happened at 1:20 p.m.