JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Jackson Police Chief John Young said Monday that no charges have been filed yet in a shotgun incident that happened at the town’s Christmas parade Saturday.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, a band with Conway Middle School was lining up on Peebles Street, in a neighborhood in Northampton County, before the parade started, Young said.

The band was warming up when a man came out on his porch complaining about the noise.

The band members told police that the man brought out a shotgun onto his porch and they were scared, according to Young.

None of the officers saw the man with the shotgun, but Young said that the man was cooperative and admitted to bringing out the shotgun.

The incident is still under investigation.

Young told CBS 17 on Monday that the police were getting guidance from the State Bureau of Investigations because the agency has more resources than his department.