No tailgating at Panthers football games, Public Health Director says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tailgating will reportedly not been allowed during upcoming Carolina Panthers football games, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

“We’ve been working with the Panthers on their plans. We’ve reviewed where they are with their plans at this point, which include how they’re managing the players, how they’re managing their staff, the testing that they’re doing but also what they would do once games started, and it’s my understanding as part of the plans, that tailgating is not an option. If people are not social distancing and gathering in a way that’s unsafe, we’ll be talking to CMPD about what we might be able to do about that,” Harris said on Friday.

#BREAKING “Tailgating is not an option” under plan for @Panthers games, according to Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Director, she says decision on whether fans will be in the stands should come “fairly quickly” I’ll have MORE tonight at 5 on @FOX46News — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) August 21, 2020

Harris said the county is discussing their options with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

A decision on whether fans will be in the stands at Bank of America Stadium should come “fairly quickly,” Harris said on Friday.

Carolina Panthers’ first regular home game is September 13, 2020. Gov. Roy Cooper’s order is set to expire on September 11, 2020, for now.

Mass Gatherings: Gov. Roy Cooper’s order

Prohibition on Mass Gatherings. I. Prohibition. Mass Gatherings are prohibited. “Mass Gathering” means an event or convening that brings together more than ten ( I 0) people indoors or more than twenty-five (25) people outdoors at the same time in a single confined indoor or outdoor space, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, or meeting hall. This includes parades, fairs, and festivals.

In publicly accessible indoor facilities, the Mass Gathering limit applies per room of the facility. A household where more than ten ( I 0) people reside is not a Mass Gathering. The outdoor Mass Gathering limit of twenty-five (25) people applies to groups of people that may gather together in a park, and on a beach or trail.

2. Exceptions from Prohibition on Mass Gatherings. Notwithstanding Subsection (A)( I) above: a. The prohibition on Mass Gatherings does not apply to any of the restricted businesses and operations identified in Section 6 of this Executive Order, because in those situations, transmission of COVID-19 will be controlled through the measures specifically tailored for each situation that are listed in those Sections. The prohibition on Mass Gatherings also does not apply to educational institutions or government operations.

b. The prohibition on Mass Gatherings does not include gatherings for health and safety, to look for and obtain goods and services, for work, or for receiving governmental services. A Mass Gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations or stops, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls, and shopping centers. However, in those settings, people must follow the Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission as much as possible, and they should circulate within the space so that there is no sustained contact between people

