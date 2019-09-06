No vegetative debris pick-up needed in Pender County

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT)– After damage assessment from Hurricane Dorian, Pender County Board of Commissioners agreed a county-wide vegetative debris pick-up is not necessary.

“Due to limited vegetative debris, we urge our residents to compost what little debris resulted from the storm,” said George Brown, Chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners.

Residents have several options to dispose of small limbs and leaves.

Items may be composted or burned according to state regulations.

Items may be deposited on private sites for a fee.

Centrally located is Running Deer Landfill, 7390 NC Hwy 210, Rocky Point, is open to the public for a fee. Contact Running Deer Landfill at 910-604-3523.