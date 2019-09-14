Non-profit benefit concert held for for little girl with cancer

Thirteen year old Baylee Adkins has been undergoing cancer treatments most of her life, so her community here in Jacksonville is stepping in to try and give her family some financial support.

In order to help get donations for Baylee’s family, a not for profit benefit concert was held at Onslow Pines Park.

Friends, family and supporters of the Adkins family came together to listen to live music and enjoy food and drinks.

Baylee and her family often have to drive to UNC Chapel Hill for treatments which is more than three hours away from Jacksonville.

Kent smith goes to the same church as the Adkins and he’s seen Baylee and her family battling through this difficult time.

He decided he wanted to do something to help, so he organized this event.

“I think it’s important because sometimes needs that other people have are not all that easy to connect to directly and this is a way you can kind of put a face to a need and say you know this is something I can do,” he says.

The main goal from Saturday is to raise as much money while also showing the Adkins family that their community cares.

One hundred percent of the money raised will all be going to Baylee and her family.

If you would like more information on how you can help the Adkins family you can head over to http://rdcoc.org/.