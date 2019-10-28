Live Now
Non-profit Organization ‘Rally for Ally’ hosts Costumes for a Cure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- On October 27, folks came together to raise awareness and funding for pediatric brain cancer during the Costumes for a Cure 5K race.

Costumes for a Cure is hosted by non-profit organization, ‘Rally for Ally’.

Formed by Michael and Kelly Hart four years ago, ‘Rally for Ally’ was created in support of their daughter, Ally Hart, who fought through a brain tumor during her senior year in high school.

Ally, with the assistance of her parents raised $20,000 last year towards pediatric cancer research. All proceeds this year will go directly to the McKnight Brain Institute at the University of Florida.

10% of the proceeds raised will stay within the community to help locals with cancer treatments.

We like to keep ten percent in the community, because when I was sick, so much of the community came together and helped us. So, we really like to give back.

said Ally Hart, Cancer Survivor.

Costumes for a Cure was a 5K run/walk race for all ages. Participants were encouraged to dress up in costume to get into the Halloween spirit!

Post-run prizes were awarded for best times and best costumes.

To learn more about upcoming events or to donate to Rally for Ally, visit rallyforally.org.

WNCT-TV