VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An estimated 1.7 million children experience homelessness across the country every year, according to the nonprofit Stand Up for Kids. Now the local chapter of the organization is trying to help.

It was a few years back when Ryan, who did not want to share his last name, was arrested in Virginia Beach and spent time behind bars. When he got out, he had no job, no home, and was without his son.

“He was with an aunt and uncle in Richmond and I wanted to get him back of course,” Ryan said.

That’s when he turned to Stand Up for Kids Hampton Roads. Ryan said, “If I didn’t know about it, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Volunteers at Stand Up for Kids helped him find a place to live, get a job, and get custody of his son.

“Helped me literally do everything I needed to do,” said Ryan. “Now, I’m stable and I’m where I want to be in life. You can always move forward, but I’m here.”

Some of that support and guidance came from Nicole Pixler, executive director of the nonprofit. Pixler puts endless hours into the nonprofit, which is focused on reducing youth homelessness in Hampton Roads. Part of that help is in Virginia Beach.

“I met Ryan the day he was released from Virginia Beach jail and he came into our emergency shelter program,” said Pixler. “We got him a job the same day, got him some storage things, and then started the process of him getting his son back.”

This month, which is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, Pixler hopes you’ll join the equation and help. You can learn more about getting involved by clicking here.