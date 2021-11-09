North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein visits New Bern; announces 2021 Environmental Enhancement Grant Awards recipients

NEW BERN (WNCT) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in New Bern Tuesday to announce 8 of the 2021 Environmental Enhancement Grant Awards here in Eastern North Carolina.

The Attorney General announced his office would be funding about 27 different projects across the state, 8 of which are communities right here in the East. All together the grants total over 3 million dollars.

“Environmental challenges we face today are quite daunting. The impacts of climate change are upon us in real-time. And nowhere is that clearer than the eastern part of our state which has suffered from hurricanes, flooding, and erosion,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

The 8 communities in the East receiving part of this grant are New Bern, Greenville, Kinston, Pollocksville, Jacksonville, and Windsor. Bertie and Beaufort counties will also receive a part of the grant as well.

The city of New Bern will receive 134,000 dollars to design a stormwater infrastructure plan in the Duffyfield neighborhood to help with its flooding problem.

“With this funding that we’re about to receive today the city will be able to fully engineer and design this project and have a shovel-ready project,” said City of New Bern Director of Development Services Jeff Ruggieri.

ECU will receive 150,000 dollars to map and evaluate stormwater control measures throughout the city of Greenville. Jacksonville will receive 175,000 dollars to continue efforts to preserve New River.

“We put a special priority on grant applications with an environmental justice component to address the disproportionate burden borne by disadvantaged communities, particularly communities of color,” said Stein.

Stein says it is an honor to distribute these funds to help advance these environmental projects in the state.

“Each of these projects will make our state an even more beautiful, resilient, and healthier place to live. On behalf of our children and grandchildren, I want to thank everyone present today for their important work for North Carolina’s future,” said Stein.

The program began after an agreement between the Attorney Generals’ office and Smithfield foods in 2000. They have awarded nearly 37 million to 190 different projects across the state in the last 21 years.