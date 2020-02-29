North Carolina man sentenced to prison for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 8) — A Kernersville man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Greensboro for impersonating a deputy united states marshal, according to a United States Department of Justice news release.

Michael Robert Kwasniewski, 38, of Kernersville, was sentenced to 16 months in prison by Senior United States District Judge N. Carlton Tilley, Jr.

In addition to prison time, Kwasniewski was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay a fine of $2,000 and a special assessment of $100.00.

He pleaded guilty on March 6, 2019.

On Oct. 30, 2018, Kwasniewski was indicted for impersonating a united states marshal.

He was released on Nov. 8, 2018, pending trial and advised that the commission of a federal felony while on release could result in enhanced penalties.

On Dec. 10, 2018, Kwasniewski went into a Kohl’s department store in Kernersville wearing a grey t-shirt with a United States Marshals Service (“USMS”) emblem on the front and had a USMS badge draped around his neck.

He was also armed with a handgun on his right side.

Over the course of several hours in the store that night, Kwasniewski displayed the badge and repeatedly identified himself to store employees as a “U.S. Marshal.”

The case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service, the Kernersville Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Meredith C. Ruggles.