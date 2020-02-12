North Carolina ranks third in US for mental distress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

A recent study conducted by Direct CBD found North Carolina ranks third in the nation for greatest increase in mental distress from the years 2004 to 2018.

The study was done over a fourteen year period.

It looked at information from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

The findings were shocking.

North Carolina had a 7.4% increase in mental distress, ranking the state third nationally.

This followed Tennessee in second, and Louisiana in first.

Experts say the opioid crisis and our states shortage of mental health care could be to blame.

“The link between mental health and substance abuse problems is actually quite great. If you have one you could also have others. What makes this problem so difficult is that while we know a lot in the literature about how to treat people with substance abuse and mental health problems, there’s a lack of care.” – Tony Cellucci, ECU Professor / Clinical Psychologist

The same study found women have a 10% higher risk off developing mental health problems compared to men.

Generation Z proved to be most affected by mental distress, at 54.8%.

