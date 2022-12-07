RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation was awarded $12 million to improve railroad infrastructure across the state, according to a news release sent out Wednesday.
The grants come from the department’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program. The program supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state.
The Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program was created in 2013 by the NC General Assembly.
The grants are matched with railroad investments to contribute about $24 million in rail infrastructure improvements across the state.
The projects will support improvements to 52 railroad bridges and nearly 123 miles of railroad track.
The grants are awarded to:
- Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway: $3.5 million for bridge improvements, siding construction and track upgrades on the mainline corridor (Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore and Stanly counties)
- Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad: $536,908 for track upgrades along the mainline corridor in Moore County
- Alexander Railroad Co.: $403,995 for track upgrades along the mainline corridor in Iredell County, and 496,000 for track upgrades along the mainline corridor in Alexander County
- Atlantic and Western Railway: $647,985 for bridge improvements and track upgrades in Lee County
- Blue Ridge and Southern Railroad: $1.8 million for bridge improvements and track upgrades on the Canton and Skyland branches (Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson and Jackson counties)
- Carolina Coastal Railway: $1.1 million for bridge improvements and track upgrades on the Belhaven, Plymouth and Wilson branches (Beaufort, Nash, Pitt and Wilson counties)
- Charlotte Western Railroad: $511,032 for construction of two rail sidings on the mainline corridor in Gaston County
- Chesapeake and Albemarle Railroad: $403,863 for bridge improvements and track upgrades along the mainline and Pasquotank and Vulcan Lead branches (Perquimans County)
- Great Smoky Mountains Railroad: $1 million for bridge improvements and track upgrades along the mainline corridor (Cherokee, Jackson, Macon and Swain counties)
- North Carolina and Virginia Railroad: $415,572 for bridge improvements and track upgrades along the mainline, Northampton, Bertie and Hertford branches (Hertford and Northampton counties)
- Raleigh and Fayetteville Railroad: $805,000 for bridge improvements and track upgrades on the Fayetteville Subdivision (Cumberland, Harnett and Wake counties)
- Wilmington Terminal Railroad: $574,914 for track upgrades along the mainline and in the Wilmington yard in New Hanover County.