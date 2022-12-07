RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation was awarded $12 million to improve railroad infrastructure across the state, according to a news release sent out Wednesday.

The grants come from the department’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program. The program supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state.

The Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program was created in 2013 by the NC General Assembly.

The grants are matched with railroad investments to contribute about $24 million in rail infrastructure improvements across the state.

The projects will support improvements to 52 railroad bridges and nearly 123 miles of railroad track.

The grants are awarded to: