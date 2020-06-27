Breaking News
North Carolina Second Chance Alliance hosts Community Outreach Event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County NC Second Chance Alliance held a Community Outreach event on Saturday at 622 S. Memorial Drive in Greenville.

The event’s goal was connecting with people in the community about registering to vote and educating people about rights following incarceration.

Another topic of discussion was The Second Chance Act, which was recently signed into law by Governor Cooper.

The new law allows people who’ve previously been convicted of non-violent charges and haven’t committed another crime in ten years to have a clean slate.

Resource gift cards were also handed out for those struggling financially, and free lunch was provided as well.

Due to the pandemic, the event was drive thru only. Those working the event practiced social distancing and wore masks.

Volunteers say they hope to hold more events like this in the future.

