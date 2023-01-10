(WGHP) — The Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation voted on Tuesday to confirm the selection of North Carolina as host of the 2029 FISU World University Games.

“We were very impressed with what North Carolina has to offer the FISU Games from our site visits, their candidature dossiers, and the presentation to our Executive Committee in conjunction with their original bid for the 2027 FISU World University Games,” President of FISU Leonz Eder said. “The North Carolina USA Bid, in fact, scored the highest on our staff technical evaluation of the bids. Even though North Carolina did not win the 2027 FISU Games last fall, we have worked diligently with our membership and staff since that time on the best way to secure North Carolina USA as a future host of the FISU Games. Fortunately, with our leadership gathered in Lake Placid for the Winter Games, the timing has been very appropriate and opportune to approve North Carolina USA as the Host City of the 2029 FISU World University Games.”

The FISU World University Games are the largest event for student-athletes. FISU conducts both a winter edition and a summer edition every other year in the odd year. The FISU World University Games Summer has only been held once previously in the United States in 1993 in Buffalo, New York.

North Carolina’s Bid to host the FISU World University Games is centered in central North Carolina, in a region stretching from Raleigh to Greensboro, encompassing the Triangle and Triad.