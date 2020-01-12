Live Now
North Carolina woman dies after being hit by stray bullet

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects are in custody after a North Carolina woman was fatally wounded by a stray bullet while riding in a car.

Sanford police say 22-year-old Diamond Preosha Richardson was riding in the passenger seat of a moving car about 7:45 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by a bullet.

The driver took her to Central Carolina Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police officers chased several males seen running from the area where the shots were fired, capturing 20-year-old Rayshawn Ahmik Donaldson and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and were being held without bond.

