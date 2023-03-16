UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Anna Papp, of Monroe, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Papp bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail.

She matched numbers on all five white balls in the drawing.

Papp is one of three players across the country who win $1 million in Tuesday’s drawing. The other $1 million winning tickets came from Iowa and California.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $712,076.