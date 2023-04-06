MATTHEWS, N.C. (WGHP) — Nha Duong, of Matthews, won her second big lottery prize when her $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $336,759 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

She previously won $1 million on a scratch-off in October 2018.

Duong bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Matthews.

She matched all five white balls in Friday’s drawing.

Duong arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $239,941.